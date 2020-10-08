The Central Coast Humane Society and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter are working in the Echo Mountain Complex fire area to move stray cats left behind from the fire.
The local organizations have an urgent need to move upwards of 100 cats out of the areas where they are breathing ash and asbestos.
The urgent need is for foster homes for kittens, semi-friendly and friendly cats, as well as Barn/shop placements for the unfriendly cats.
The Lincoln County Animal Shelter is coordinating efforts to find foster homes for these cats and kittens. If you can take any of them, the organizations are asking you to complete the volunteer application at www.lincolncountyanimalshelter.org. Once approved, all necessary items and support are supplied free to you.
Many of these cats and kittens will need liquid antibiotic and eye treatments. The Lincoln County Animal Shelter will care for the sicker cats and kittens; when stable they will be placed in foster homes.
A barn/stable or secure outbuilding would be ideal for barn/mouser cats. The cats will come to you spayed or neutered, flea treated, micro-chipped and vaccinated against rabies. The animal shelter may be able to provide transportation.
If you can provide a home for two or three of them or know someone who can, please contact Corie McGranahan, Vice President CCHS, at (541) 614-1434.
