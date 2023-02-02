Oregon State Sen. Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) has been appointed to the Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) which will be tasked with formulating an action plan to meet the Governor’s 36,000-unit annual housing production target.
“It is an honor to be selected to serve on this Council and help promote solutions for the housing crisis," Anderson said. "We are in desperate need to find fast and innovative ways to increase the supply of housing in all corners of Oregon. As Vice-Chair of the Senate Housing Committee, and representing large portions of Oregon’s Coast, I know firsthand the crisis in front of us. The Governor has ambitious plans to double our housing unit production per year, and I will be an outspoken proponent of cutting red tape, streamlining the process, and getting decisions down to the local level as fast as possible.”
Anderson has 35 years of experience in the housing and mortgage industry and currently serves as vice-chair of the Oregon Senate Housing and Development Committee.
"During his 12 years as Mayor of Lincoln City and a Lincoln City Councilor, Anderson focused on finding solutions to increase the supply of housing, a release from Anderson's office states. "As a result, many positive changes came about to alleviate barriers to production."
Anderson said his leadership in this area will be invaluable to the HPAC.
About the HOPAC
The Housing Production Advisory Council will be responsible for proposing an action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals.
It will be composed of 25 members, including the Governor or her designee, bipartisan members of the Oregon House and Senate, relevant state agency directors, and a Tribal member. The largest share of members (18) will be appointed by the Governor with the goal of assembling a highly effective, diverse and representative council, ready to get to work for Oregonians.
The Governor is looking to appoint housing developers with expertise in permanent supportive, affordable, and market rate housing, representatives of rural and coastal communities, communities of color, local government representatives, and experts in land use, fair housing, permitting, workforce development, and construction.
Oregonians interested in applying for the Council are encouraged to submit an application, found here. Applications are due February 15, 2023. Appointees will begin work on the Council in early March.
