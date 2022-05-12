Lincoln City Police have arrested Hipolito Lopez Pinedo of Lincoln City, in connection with the hit and run crash that occurred on April 28, 2022, that left a teen injured.
On April 28, 2022, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the 400 block of SE Quay for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned the involved vehicle struck a juvenile, causing significant injuries, then fled the scene before police arrived. An initial search of the area was conducted, but the involved vehicle was not located by officers.
The Lincoln City Police Department began an investigation and requested assistance from the public to help locate and identify the involved vehicle and driver. Thanks to the response of Lincoln City citizens, information and surveillance video was obtained from the neighborhood where the hit and run occurred. The suspect vehicle was identified and was found abandoned at a rest area off Hwy 101. The vehicle was confirmed to belong to Hipolito Lopez Pinedo.
On May 12, at about 7 a.m., Lincoln City police officers and detectives served a search warrant on a residence in the 4300 Block of SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Hipolito Lopez Pinedo was arrested on charges of felony - failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons and assault in the fourth degree. Pinedo was subsequently transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the listed charges.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for their assistance with the case. The department is also grateful for the citizens of Lincoln City for providing tips during the investigation. This was another example of how the partnership with the Lincoln City citizens allows us to solve crimes in our community.
The investigation of this crash is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective John Goodman at the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
