On August 29, 2020, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was made aware a suspect in an attempted murder from the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota was residing in the Siletz area.
At that time, investigators from the Oglala Sioux Tribe were working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to acquire extraditable warrants for George Dull Knife and Kimberlee Pitawanakwat.
On September 24, 2020, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were notified by the Minneapolis FBI Field Office that the warrants for Dull Knife and Pitawanakwat had been issued. Information led deputies to believe the two were associated with an apartment in Siletz. Deputies watched the apartment and verified both suspects were present. Several deputies responded to the location and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Dull Knife, 24, of South Dakota, was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of Fugitive from Another State related to outstanding federal warrants for Discharge of Firearm During/In Relation to a Crime of Violence, Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. No Bail was authorized.
Pitawanakwat, 40, of Siletz, was also lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on a charge of Fugitive from Another State related to outstanding federal warrants for False Statements and Accessory After the Fact. No bail was authorized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.