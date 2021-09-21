Autumn is upon us
Devils Lake was quiet on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service forecasted two to three inches of rainfall  on Friday through the weekend, including thunderstorms. As a result there was a partial lifting of the fire ban for recreational fires.

 Photo by Amber Deyo

Remember: Election Day with important local measures is November 2. Register

to vote by October 12 and ballots will be mailed out on October 13.

