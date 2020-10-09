Beginning Friday, October 16, Lincoln City City Hall will be open to the public for access to the ballot box.
The public is asked to enter through the main entrance to City Hall located on the west side of the building and in the same parking lot as McKay’s. The ballot box is located directly in front of the Finance counter on the third floor of City Hall, 801 SW Hwy 101.
There will be an attendant stationed inside City Hall at the ballot box. The public must adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines, including temperature check upon entering, signing in, wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
There is also a drive up ballot box available, located on the first floor parking garage to drop your ballot in.
For those displaced by the fire:
• Voters who have a temporary mailing address where they would like their ballots mailed should call the Lincoln County Clerk at 541-265-4131.
• Voters who would like to have their ballots delivered in person to the Lincoln City City Hall beginning Oct. 17 should call the Lincoln County Clerk to make arrangements for this service.
Ballots will begin being mailed on October 14, 2020. If you have questions about your ballot or questions about the November 3, 2020 General Election, please visit https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/clerk/page/november-3-2020-general-election-information or contact Dana Jenkins, Lincoln County Clerk for assistance.
Visit https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/registration.aspx?lang=en to register to vote or contact 541-265-4131. You can also visit https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do?lang=eng&source=SOS to check to see if you are registered to vote.
