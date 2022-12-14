Harney County Judge Raschio has extended the temporary restraining order on permit to purchase in Ballot Measure 114.

Raschio has yet to rule on the measure's ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines.

According to the Associated Press, before the Tuesday, Dec. 13 hearing, the state had agreed to delay the permit-to-purchase portion of the law until Feb. 8 because of a lack of certified law enforcement to oversee the in-person gun handling training class that would be required.

Follow developments here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.