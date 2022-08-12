The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is advising recreational crabbers and clammers of a raw sewage spill in Netarts Bay near the Netarts boat launch.
The spill occurred Aug. 5.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture closed the bay to commercial oyster harvesting on Aug. 6. Expected reopening is Aug. 26.
Recreational clammers and crabbers are advised the water may be contaminated until that date.
