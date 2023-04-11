The Lincoln City Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 801 SW Highway 101, in Lincoln City, beginning at 6 p.m.
Individuals wishing to attend via Zoom must email planning@lincolncity.org no later than noon on the meeting day. The email must include the person’s name and the screen name the person intends to use for the meeting. Instructions will be emailed to the person requesting Zoom attendance. Persons attending via Zoom will need to leave the microphone muted and camera off.
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired, for a hearing-impaired device, or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities, should be made at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. To request information in an alternate format or other assistance, please contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Kevin Mattias, at 541-996-1013 or kmattias@lincolncity.org. Visit the ADA Accessibility | City of Lincoln City, OR webpage to view how the City continues to remain in compliance with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act regarding City programs, services, processes, and facilities.
All information for this meeting is available at www.lincolncity.orgunder “Government” then select “Public Meeting Agendas, Packets & Video.” This meeting will be televised live on Channel 4. For additional rebroadcast times, please consult the Channel 4 guide on the hour.
The link to the full agenda packet is at http://lincolncityor.iqm2.com/citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2903&Inline=True
