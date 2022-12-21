Explore Lincoln City will host a final input session in anticipation of Lincoln City’s new welcome center at the D River Recreation Area.

The open public session is scheduled for 4 p.m. January 13 in the Lincoln City Culinary Center on the 4th floor of Lincoln City Hall, 801 SE Highway 101.

Lincoln City business representatives and citizens are welcome.

D River Recreation Area is currently the fifth most popular Oregon Parks and Recreation site, hosting 1.385 million guests each year. The property comprises a parking lot, beach access and restroom. It is the most visited place in Lincoln City.

“D River is really Lincoln City’s front porch and upgrading the Wayside is long overdue," Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg said. "With this new investment, we can offer in-person visitor support and transform the dank and dark restrooms into a place families will feel safe taking their kids."

The planned upgrades will transform the D River Wayside into the most valuable tourism asset in Lincoln City, according to Gomberg.

“As former Mayor of Lincoln City I have realized the untapped potential these improvements would benefit our visitors,” Oregon State Sen. Dick Anderson said. “I am pleased to be part of the TEAM that has brought these resources to this much needed project”.

Rep. Gomberg and State Sen. Anderson were instrumental in procuring a $2.5 million grant for the renovation of D River Wayside and the construction of a welcome center.

Input is requested on the following aspects of the project:

The features and nature of improvement of the welcome center

The ability to provide information and education to guests

Landscaping

Improved parking

Improved beach access

Additional funding needed for the D River Wayside project will be provided through Transient Room Tax funds.

Light refreshments will be served at the input sessions.

For more information, visit: explorelincolncity.com.