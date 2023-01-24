Lincoln County Emergency Management and the City of Depoe Bay will host a community Cascadia Presentation Saturday, Jan. 28
The effort is to help community members and visitors learn about the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake, local and distant tsunamis, and earthquake mitigation methods.
Click here for a preview of the presentation.
The meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Depoe Bay Community Center, 220 SE Bay Street in Depoe Bay.
No registration required, open to the public.
