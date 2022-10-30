The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office's Citizen Academy returns in January 2023.
This program provides community members with opportunities to learn about the everyday operations of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the many services provided to the community.
Starting January 24, 2023, the eight series program sessions will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights.
The Citizen Academy features interactive sessions with staff that cover:
- Animal Shelter and Services
- Civil Service
- Corrections
- Emergency Management
- K-9 Team
- Major Crime Team
- Patrol and Investigations
- Pretrial Services
- Search and Rescue
Space is limited and interested community members are encouraged to apply early. Applications will not be accepted after January 3, 2023.
To apply for the 2023 Citizen Academy you must:
- Submit an application no later than Monday, January 3, 2023.
- Successfully pass a Sheriff’s Office background check.
