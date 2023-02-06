Would you like to see Lincoln City celebrate the new state and federal holiday of Juneteenth? Are you interested in participating in the planning and management of a Juneteenth event, in partnership with the City of Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center?
If so, you’re invited to join an ad hoc Juneteenth committee. The first meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at City Hall. Individuals, students, teachers, service clubs, business owners and other interested parties are invited to attend.
The meeting will be held in person, on the third floor of City Hall, 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City. You may also join via Zoom. For an invitation, write to Niki Price, niki@lc-cc.org, or call Price at 541-994-9994.
Juneteenth acknowledges the collective end of slavery in the United States, in a proclamation that was first enforced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Later that year, in December 1865, the 13th Amendment officially abolished slavery. In 1866, freed Black people in Texas organized the first celebration of June 19th, which became shortened to Juneteenth.
The day has been celebrated in Portland since 1945 but was not named an official federal and Oregon state holiday until 2021.
Planners from the City and the Lincoln City Cultural Center are working on an outdoor picnic with speakers, live music, educational materials and community resources, to be held at the Regatta Grounds Park June 17, 18 or 19. A collaboration with the Driftwood Public Library is also being considered.
Anyone who would like to help organize or present this new local event is encouraged to attend the Feb. 16 meeting, in person or virtually. Or, interested citizens may contact the committee using the numbers/email listed above.
