Determined to attract new providers and make launching an in-home child care business easier, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has joined a three-county initiative to address the area’s child care shortage.
For those considering a career in child care, the timing has never been better, since the joint effort brings more assistance than ever before to those who wish to open a licensed in-home care business.
Family Connections, the child care resource and referral agency of Lincoln, Linn, and Benton counties, is spearheading Growing Care, a new initiative to increase the capacity of child care by expanding opportunities and enhancing support for those undertaking the licensing process.
“With Growing Care, getting licensed is easier than ever before,” explains Lynnette Wynkoop, the director of Family Connections. “We’re going to walk everyone through the process to make it as pain-free as possible.”
That support will begin at the newly-launched website: growingcare.org. There, those who are considering the child care career path will find guidance with regard to the requirements of licensing and the support that is available. There will also be opportunities for one-on-one assistance and coaching.
Increased support also includes access to start-up grants up to $15,000 to assist with everything from home modifications and equipment, to the purchase of insurance. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has designated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help support grants within Lincoln County. After initially designating $100,000 for grants, the county recently added another $200,000 to the program.
Although the licensing process takes time and opening a home-based business has its challenges, applicants have plenty of reasons to be hopeful. Deemed a “severe” child care desert by the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care, the demand for providers in Lincoln County means a thoughtfully-planned business can expect success.
“There is a serious need that exists within the county that not only impacts quality of life for families, but economic development because the lack of child care keeps people out of the workforce,” explained Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson. “It is the county’s intent to partner with other organizations who can help launch new in-home providers, including Growing Care, Family Connections, and Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC).”
The college has launched a child care business accelerator course to not only help prospective providers navigate the licensing process, but gain valuable skills for running a successful business. The program is offered at no cost to participants.
“This three-month program focuses on providing individuals with the skills and knowledge to become licensed home-based child care businesses,” explained OCCC Vice President of Engagement Dave Price. “The accelerator course provides a framework to establish and maintain a high-quality child care business while building relationships with your peers and supporting agencies,” he added.
With new support systems in place and grant dollars available, Lincoln County has launched a public awareness campaign to spark interest in in-home child care. A home-based business is perfect for those who are already staying home with children of their own; those who are retired and are interested in extra income; individuals who have dreamed of a career working with children; and anyone who loves kids and has a suitable residence for an in-home care service.
Individuals who are unlicensed and caring for a small number of children but wish to expand their business by becoming licensed are also great prospects for Growing Care assistance and the OCCC business accelerator course.
Grants and support are also available to Lincoln County’s community of existing child care providers who may be considering growing their capacity and taking on more children. These dedicated individuals provide an essential foundation for a future of learning. As the county’s outreach campaign says, child care providers nurture and educate children so families can thrive.
For more information about the licensing process or the business accelerator course, visit growingcare.org. More information about grant funding is also available on the Lincoln County website.
