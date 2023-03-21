Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers will visit the Gleneden Beach Community Club for a “Meet your Sheriff” get-together from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
The event will be held at the Community Hall, located at 110 Azalea Street just off Gleneden Beach Loop Road in Gleneden Beach.
All interested citizens are invited to attend and this free event. Coffee and cookies will be served. The event format is designed to provide a chance for questions, concerns, and opinions to be shared. In addition, Landers will share what’s new in law enforcement and how that impacts Lincoln County residents.
For more information, visit www.glenedenbeach.org.
