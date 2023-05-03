Lincoln County community members are encouraged to participate in the public feedback process for the Lincoln County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPPs) are strategically developed to guide wildfire mitigation at all scales and land ownership to reduce the harmful impacts of wildfire to people, structures, and communities. They are developed through a collaborative effort between local fire departments, emergency managers, and state and federal forest managers.
CWPP’s have three minimum requirements:
Collaboration: Local and state government representatives, in consultation with federal agencies and other interested parties, must collaboratively develop the CWPP.
Prioritized Fuel Reduction: The CWPP must identify and prioritize areas for hazardous fuel reduction treatments and recommend the types and methods of treatment that will protect at-risk communities and essential infrastructure.
Treatment of Structural Ignitability: The CWPP must recommend measures that homeowners and communities can take to reduce the ignitability of structures.
What do CWPPs do?
- Describe the local community.
- Assess the risk of wildfire to the local community.
- Prioritizes projects that reduce the risk of wildfire to the local community, infrastructure (like water treatment plants), and/or natural resources (like timberland and watersheds).
Projects outlined in a CWPP are projects like fuels reduction, road improvements, evacuation planning, and prescribed fire used for reducing risks.
CWPP’s are often required when applying for federal funding for local wildfire risk reduction projects.
“The purpose of the CWPP is to promote awareness of the countywide wildland fire hazard and propose workable solutions to reduce wildfire risk," Oregon Department of Forestry Toledo Unit representative Matt Thomas said. "When solutions are identified, this plan serves as the foundation for locating funding at the Local, State, and Federal level to apply it on the ground to help mitigate wildfire risks.”
“The Planning Department is committed to updating the Community Wildfire Protection Plan with our local, state and federal partners to ensure a strong foundation continues in the preplanning and mitigation of a wildfire threat for the protection of our communities, businesses, and environment," Lincoln County Planning Director, Onno Husing said.
Public Feedback Requested
The Lincoln County CWPP is being updated in partnership with the Oregon Partnership for Disaster Resilience (OPDP) at the University of Oregon. The plan updates are scheduled to be completed by mid-2023. Community members have two ways to participate in the public feedback process:
Feedback Survey: Complete the public feedback survey, offered in both English and Spanish through May 19 (approximately 10 minutes to complete). Click this link to access the survey https://tinyurl.com/CommunitySurveyLincolnCounty
Attend one of the in-person or virtual information sessions where community members can ask questions directly to the UofO OPDP team members.
In Person CWPP Information Sessions
These sessions directly follow the Lincoln County Emergency Management Wildfire Readiness Presentations on the same day. The CWPP sessions are approximately 30-60 minutes depending on questions, no registration required.
10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12 Depoe Bay – Neighbors for Kids, 634 Highway 101, Depoe Bay [wildfire readiness presentation begins at 9 a.m.].
3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12 Newport – Oregon Coast Community College, Community Room, 400 SE Collage Way, Newport/South Beach [wildfire readiness presentation begins at 2 p.m.].
