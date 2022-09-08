Oregon’s increasing wildfire danger has heightened the risk for thousands of people in communities from the Oregon Coast through the Willamette Valley and into Central and Eastern Oregon, that is the message from Gov. Kate Brown, state fire and emergency management officials and leaders of the state’s two large electrical utilities.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued a Red Flag Warning Sept. 8 for much of Oregon and Washington, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. A combination of high winds, low humidity and drought can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the NWS said.
Late Thursday, Sept. 8, Brown led a media briefing about the statewide wildfire danger.
Over the past several days Brown had issued conflagration declarations to bring in additional firefighting resources to battle seven active wildfires in the state.
“168,000 acres are burning across out state right now,” Brown said. “And in many parts of the state people are impacted by the smoke of these fires.”
“We are a critical point, any additional fires would be problematic,” Oregon Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Medema said.
“The combination of dry conditions, high winds and low humidity can lead to explosive fire growth,” Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Mike Shaw said. “We are very concerned about the next 72 hours and what that means both in terms of what new fires will start and the larger fires on the landscape.”
Shaw said the current wildfires are threatening hundreds of homes in Oregon.
Be prepared
Brown said she is asking all Oregonians to be prepared for evacuations.
“Go to bed tonight with a plan in the event your family needs to evacuate, or you wake up without power,” she said.
Brown encouraged anyone who hasn’t, to sign up for emergency notification alerts at ORALERT.gov.
“Now is the time to charge your devises, make sure you have batteries, have nonperishable food and water available and extra medications in case you have to go without power for a couple of days, or if you need to evacuate from your home because of fire,” Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said.
He also urging everyone to have an evacuation plan in place and to be ready to go if wildfires are threatening their community. Phelps said in the case of evacuations, everyone needs to be ready.
“Leave you home quickly,” he said. “Have your go-bag ready to go.”
Phelps also encouraged community members to reach out to their neighbors, friends and co-workers to offer assistance and to make sure they are safe.
“This is really about doing what you can, where you are, with what you have,” he said.
Phelps added that being prepared will allow first responders to help others who may need help the most.
Public Safety Power Shutoffs
On Sept. 7 Pacific Power and Portland General Electric (PGE) alerted thousands of customers that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be possible due to the increasing wildfire conditions.
“Turning off power is the last resort,” PGE CEO Maria Pope said. “It is only done to protect customers, property and the communities that we serve from fire."
“Restoring power may take time.” Pacific Power President of Transmission and Disruption Allen Berreth said. “We are staging our crews to restore any power that’s disrupted.”
Smaller utilities, like Clatskanie PUD and Columbia River PUD in Columbia County, said they were not planning to use PSPS as of mid-day Sept. 8, unless conditions change to include imminent fire danger, or mandatory fire orders are in effect. Both utilities said they were monitoring the current situation and have mitigation plans in place.
Brown said the state’s work over the past few years has helped to better prepare communities for wildfires, that there are more resources available, and healthier landscapes have been created during the off season.
“This has made a huge difference,” Brown said.
At the end of the briefing, Brown again stressed the urgency of the current wildfire danger.
“Our goal today is to encourage Oregonians to be prepared and have a plan,” Brown said. “Each one of us can make a difference in the next 24 to 72 hours. Our goal is to save lives and to save property.”
