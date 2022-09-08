Thousands of residents statewide are being alerted of potential electrical power shutoffs due to the increase wildfire danger.

Lincoln City is one of several communities being advised of the Public Safety Power Shutoffs by Pacific Power.

Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Lincoln, Linn, Douglas, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday.

“Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” Pacific Power Meteorology Manager Steve Vanderburg said. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.”

Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff:

Lincoln City

Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon

Lebanon

Sweet Home

Glide east along Umpqua Highway

A Public Safety Power Shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during hazardous fire weather conditions, including extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and sustained winds and gusts.

Current forecasts indicate conditions for a Public Safety Power Shutoff could be met around 12 a.m. Friday morning, Sept. 9. The power shutoff could last late into Saturday evening.

Customers have been notified of the potential power shutoff through phone calls, email and text messages. Customers will continue to receive updates through ongoing communications. A map of potentially affected areas is available at www.pacificpower.net/psps.

Temporary community resource centers are being set up in affected communities. Locations and a full list of amenities will be shared when that information is available.

For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.

Pacific Power crews will actively patrol and remove debris from lines and make repairs if needed. Once weather conditions have subsided and line inspections are complete, Pacific Power will restore service.

Visit pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs, outage preparedness and wildfire safety.

Portland General Electric (PGE) also is advising customers of potential power shutoffs.

The heat and wildfire power shutoffs are common in California. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) states on its website that heat-related equipment outages can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures.

"Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop," PG&E states. "Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail. This is more likely to occur in area where coastal influence normally results in lower evening temperatures, rather than in interior valleys that routine experience extremely hot weather. "

Utility companies recommend customers have a plan in place for any electrical disruptions.

Have a flashlight, radios, and fresh batteries ready.

Have a backup generator. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never operate an engine-powered generator in an enclosed space or inside a house or a tent.

Plan transportation needs if you have to leave your home.

Prepare an emergency go-kit that includes medical supplies, flashlight and batteries, a blanket, and food and water for three days.