This Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. is the annual SOLVE Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup.
Since the start of the Beach & Riverside Cleanup, over 1.7 million pounds of litter have been removed by over 130,000 volunteers.
SOLVE invites locals and visitors to join the volunteer beach cleanup at D River Beach in Lincoln City and at the Sand Lake area of Pacific City.
The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is hosting five beach cleanup sites.Thanks to support from our partners at @Stasherbag, the first 50 volunteers to arrive will receive a free, reusable Stasher bag to take home.
Beach cleanup areas include:
- Yaquina Bay State Park
- Nye Beach Turnaround
- Agate Beach State Park
- Beverly Beach State Park
- Otter Rock/Devil's Punchbowl
The Oregon Coast Aquarium is hosting a beach cleanup site at South Beach State Park.
We have very low enrollment numbers for the Otter Rock site, please consider signing up to volunteer!
Highway 101 Cleanup Sept. 24
The public is invited to join the cleanup effort along Highway 101 in partnership with the Oregon Hang Gliders Association from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24.
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash along a two-mile section of Highway 101 north of Newport starting at the Moolack Beach Parking area.
Volunteers are asked to bring clothing appropriate for the weather, a trash grabber, and reusable gloves if they have them. Surfrider provides bags, single-use gloves, grabbers, and a high visibility vest.
For more information, contact the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation at beachcleanups@newport.or.surfrider.org or visit the SOLVE website.
