Investigators have yet to release the specific cause of a fire that quickly spread across approximately three acres just south of the Inn at Spanish Head resort.
The blaze was threatening nearby homes, according to reports.
Lincoln City Police reported on a Facebook post that the fire was "significant" as North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews rushed to the scene Saturday afternoon, May 13.
Gusty winds challenged firefighters as they worked to strop the spread of the blaze. The fire was contained and extinguished after several hours of burning.
No homes were damaged and there were no reported injuries. Lincoln City Police said they detained multiple subjects during the fire investigation. Specific details of that part of the investigation were not immediately available.
Crews from the Depoe Bay Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry assisted at the scene.
Fire agency officials urge beach visitors to know and to follow the regulations about burning.
