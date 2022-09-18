SNAP clients in Lincoln County and across Oregon who lost food during the recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), may receive replacement benefits.
The clients who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent public PSPS or wildfire evacuations are encouraged to request replacement benefits from the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).
Households who receive SNAP who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the food lost. They may request to replace food benefits equal to one month of the normal benefit amount for the household.
Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss by:
- Calling (800) 699-9075
- Email: SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us
Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Resources to help meet basic needs
• Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org
• Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
• Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org
For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.
