With sneaker waves predicted Nov. 13-14 on the north Oregon Coast, followed by a "king tide" event Nov. 15-17, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) urges beachgoers to be safe.
The National Weather Service forecasts sneaker waves Friday and Saturday on north Oregon and south Washington beaches.
“Sneaker waves can surge up the beach, traveling much further inland than normal waves,” said OPRD Safety Specialist Robert Smith. “The common adage to ‘never turn your back to the ocean’ is even more important at this time.”
The sneaker wave warning ushers in the first of three extreme high tides, also called "king tides," on Nov. 15-17. King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year. The next occurances will be Dec. 13-15 and January 11-13, 2021.
“King tides bring huge waves, and naturally people want to come watch,” Smith said. “We want to remind you of a few tips to stay safe.”
He asks beachgoers to respect closures and barricades, stay off the sand and watch the waves from an elevated location well above the action.
More beach safety tips are on our Beach Safety page.
