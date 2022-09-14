Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Marine Patrol will be joined on the water by multiple other law enforcement agencies during a three-day safety enforcement operation this weekend, Sept, 16 through Sept. 18.
The Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon State Police, Lane, Linn, Tillamook, Klamath, and Clackamas County Sheriff's Offices will be assisting the LCSO Marine Patrol Division with the water safety mission on local Lincoln County waterways.
The goal of the patrol operation is to improve boating safety in and around the county through education and enforcement of Oregon's boating safety and fish and game laws, according to LCSO Patrol Sgt. and supervisor Rick Ballentine.
The enforcement checks will apply to all vessels on the water, including boats, jet skis, kayaks, and paddleboards.
"The main focus of the operation is boating safety equipment, such as life jackets, whistles, fire extinguishers, etc," Ballentine said. "This is our busiest time of the year because its the salmon season on the rivers."
The fine for an adult not having a proper life jacket is $110. The fine for a youth without the proper life jacket is $265.
"We will have different patrol boats on all the rivers, and will be contacting boaters, checking for the proper safety equipment and also for proper fish tags and paperwork," Ballentine said. "Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe."
For additional information, see the Oregon State Marine Board's website @ www.oregon.gov>osmb>pages
