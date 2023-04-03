Ever wonder what a mammogram looks like? Or what it means to have dense breasts? Do you know when you need an ultrasound or MRI?
Jessica Germino, MD, radiologist and breast specialist, explains it all at a free wellness seminar Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Health Education in Newport.
Along with Dr. Germino, Lindsay Atkinson, mammographer, will walk you through your mammogram and what to expect. Patty Harkleroad, registered technologist in bone density will explain DXA scans and how to maintain bone density, and Holly Romero, yoga instructor, will finish the evening with yoga stretches to keep you healthy.
The Center for Health Education is located at 740 SW Ninth St., directly west of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Registration is preferred, but not required.
To reserve your seat call Amy Conner at 541-574-4952 or email aconner@samhealth.org.
