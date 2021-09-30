North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) announces that it is lifting the yard debris burn ban effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, Oct 1.

NLFR ordered the yard debris burn ban earlier this summer due to the extended drought and heat waves.

Burning is prohibited within the city limits of Lincoln City. This is a city ordinance violation, not enforced by the Fire District, according to the NLFR release.

