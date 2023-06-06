The Oregon Coast Small Business Development Center will host a “Brews & Business” networking event at Pelican Brewing Siletz Bay at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
The event will be a networking opportunity to make relationships in the small business community and celebrate the coming summer season.
The topic of featured presentation will be Artificial Intelligence in Small Business, led by Steven Winters. A lifelong entrepreneur, Winters has managed small businesses, major concert events, and tech projects of all sizes.
This event is free, but space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Appetizers, door prizes, and one free beer will be provided for each registered attendee.
The event is presented in partnership with Pelican Brewing, and attendees will also be some of the first to experience the Pelican's stunning bay-view events room, located at 5911 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
Registration for this event is available at oregoncoast.edu/brews-and-business.
The Small Business Development Center at OCCC provides no-cost business advising to any business in Lincoln County, as well as to anyone even considering one day launching their own business.
The SBDC also offers free and low-cost workshops and classes – find the complete class schedule, along with easy online registration, at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.
For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at 541-994-4166, or visit oregoncoast.edu/sbdc-classes.
