O’Reilly Auto Parts has announced its new store in Lincoln City, located at 2130 NE Highway 101, is celebrating its grand opening from Aug. 17 through Aug. 30.
The store opened in May.
The Lincoln City store manager Troy Pallister, on behalf of the entire company, will present a $200 check to the Lincoln City Food Pantry. The date of the check presentation is pending.
"O’Reilly Auto Parts is honored to be a part of such a worthwhile organization," the company said in a release.
The release describes O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. as one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional markets.
Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the Company operates over 5,600 stores in the United States.
To reach the Lincoln City O'Reilly Auto Parts Store, call 541-557-1259.
