The primary election will take place May 17. The deadline to file was March 8.
The general election candidates for State Representative, 10th District, are already decided. Democrat State Rep. David Gomberg is seeking re-election of the 10th District, a two-year position. Gomberg has been representing the district since 2013. District 10 includes central coast ranges from Tillamook to Yachats and inland to Sheridan. Republican Celeste McEntee, of Mo’s Enterprises, is running against Gomberg.
Five candidates are running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1, a four-year term. The position is currently held by Commissioner Doug Hunt, who has served on the board for 10 years and is not seeking reelection. Running for the position are Walter Chuck, who serves on the Port of Newport Commission; Greg Holland, mayor of Waldport; Carter McEntee, general manager at Mo’s Enterprises; Casey L. Miller, public information officer for Lincoln County; and Mitch Parsons, Lincoln City councilor.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson is seeking reelection of position 3, a four-year term. Other candidates include Randy J. Mallette, owner of Pipe Dreams, Lincoln City’s first marijuana dispensary; Ryan Parker, Newport city councilor; and Mark Watkins, a Lincoln County Search and Rescue officer and businessman.
Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Amanda Benjamin is running unopposed.
At the state level, over 30 candidates are running for governor of Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown is not able to run for re-election due to term limits. For Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, seven candidates are running. A race for the Oregon Supreme Court is running uncontested, as well as five on the Oregon Court of Appeals.
At the national level, Democrat U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is seeking re-election. Two other Democrats are running against him in the primary election and seven Republicans for the November election. The United States Representative in Congress, 4th District, has nine Democrats and one Republican seeking election, as Rep. Peter DeFazio is retiring after 36 years in Congress.
The last day to register to vote in the primary election is April 26. Ballots will be mailed out April 27.
