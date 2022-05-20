A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Don and Ann Davis Park Gazebo in Newport. All are welcome to come and recognize the gun violence and recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
The vigil is sponsored by Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire.
Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire has held community conversation events, including three gun buybacks in Newport, and vigils over the years.
- Standard training for concealed handgun licenses, and regulation of ghost guns
Central Oregon Coast Ceasefire are working in conjunction with other groups under the umbrella of LEVO, Lift Every Voice Oregon.
For more information, visit CeasefireOregon.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.