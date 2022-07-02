This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved Lincoln County into the “High Risk” COVID-19 Community Level. This decision was made from weekly data reports. The data provided is as follows:
· Case Rate per 100,000 population = 206.16
· New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 = 13
· Percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 = 7.3%
High risk for more than 200 cases per 100,000 people must also show either a new COVID admission rate of more than 10 per 100,000 or a more than 10% staffed hospital beds with COVID-19. Lincoln County met this high risk level due to a case rate over 200 per 100,000 and a high rate of new COVID-19 admissions in the hospital.
Lincoln County’s case rate represents a 37.33% change over the last 7 days. Also, for the week ending June 23, there were 442 tests reported, an increase of 156.98% over the prior week.
The CDC recommends that during this period of high transmission, people should do the following:
· Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
· Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
· Get tested if you have symptoms.
· If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
To find local resources for vaccines and testing, please visit co.lincoln.or.us/COVID, email HHSPublicHealth@co.lincoln.or.us or call 541-265-4112 ext.8
