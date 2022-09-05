The 17th Annual Celebration of Honor will be presented at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Sept. 14-18 in Lincoln City.
The public event recognizing active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country. Explore Lincoln City is doing a special float drop to help honor our veterans and active-duty men and women.
On Wednesday, September 14 Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive a free dining voucher valid through September 25, 2022. Winners Circle membership is required to pick up a voucher.
The celebration includes vintage and current day military vehicles, displayed and provided by the American Infantry Soldier Group, as well as military flags on display for public outdoor viewing. The Vietnam Veterans of America 805 Oregon Veteran wall will be on display as well.
Chinook Winds is sponsoring Veterans and Active-Duty movie tickets and popcorn at the Historic Bijou Theatre September 15-18. Just show your military ID for this additional thank you for your service.
Saturday, September 18 the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags will line the streets of Lincoln City with flags to celebrate the week-long dedication. At 2 p.m. the Re-dedication of the Dessert Storm Memorial will take place in front of the casino to honor those men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
Be engaged
There are many ways for individuals, families, youth groups, businesses, and organizations to become involved with the Celebration of Honor, including the following:
- A fundraiser for a Veteran’s group
- A special or discount at your business for Veterans and their families
- Red, white, and blue decorations at your store
- Flying red, white, and blue kites
- Displaying the American flag at your home or business
- Offer a Veteran or active-duty person a “Welcome home” or “Thank you” of planning an event
Whether it’s a big event or a small fundraiser - every effort contributes to make the 17th Celebration of Honor more meaningful and personal.
Contact Heather Hatton at 541-996-5766 or heatherh@CWCResort.com for more information on how to get involved.
By working together during this praiseworthy event, we maintain our distinguished reputation and provide a successful city-wide event. We continue this seventeen-year-old tradition to honor those who have selflessly guarded our freedom.
The Chinook Winds Casino Resort has presented the Annual Celebration of Honor for the past 19 years. The Chinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
