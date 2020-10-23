The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce a closure on central coast beaches for recreational razor clamming and the reopening of mussel harvesting on south coast beaches.
Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit. Meanwhile, recent mussel samples indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison has dropped below the closure limit.
Razor clam harvesting is now closed from Cascade Head in Lincoln City to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence. Razor clam harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to Cascade Head and from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border.
Mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon Coast.
Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting are both open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening areas closed for biotoxins requires two consecutives tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits.
For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.
