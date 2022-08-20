The Lincoln County-based Olalla Center has received a $5,000 donation from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.
The center describes itself in the following online statement.
Arcoíris Cultural is a cultural center that focuses on celebrating and supporting our underserved Latina/o/x and indigenous Mesoametican populations in Lincoln County.
Arcoíris Cultural strives to foster whole-person wellness through a hybrid of resource navigation, arts, culture, and community building. This is accomplished through a variety of cultural programming, including music and dance performances, art exhibits and art classes, traditional cooking classes, artisan markets, and more. Additionally, staff are available to assist with navigation of health care systems, Oregon Health Plan (OHP) applications, and language accessibility and development. Additional OHP and health resource navigation help is available through our Community Health Program.
Arcoíris Cultural is located at 324 SW 7th Street, Suite A in Newport.
The Donations
In its second of three community grant funding rounds in 2022, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, has awarded 62 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $336,500.
Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington Idaho, California and Nev. and are part of the Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $13.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.
“Through our Community Grants program, it’s our honor to partner with and support these nonprofits serving a critical role in expanding access to services and economic opportunity,” Umpqua Bank Vice President of Community Giving and Managing Director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation Randy Choy said. “Through private, public and nonprofit collaborations, we can achieve tremendous collective impact.”
These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants in the second of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
