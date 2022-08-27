The Lincoln City Police Department is reporting a rise in vehicle break-ins in the city.
"In most cases, valuables were in plain view and the vehicle had been left unlocked for an extended period of time," a LCPD Facebook post states.
To find out more about this increasing crime and how you can protect yourself from being a victim, we checked in with LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.
The News Guard: You had mentioned LCPD has been seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins. Could you give us any numbers of how many over what period of time?
Lt. Jeffrey Winn: We had eight just the other day. Most of the ”break-ins” are actually just people leaving their cars unsecured and that makes for easy targets. We have had a few where the windows are broken out and a good amount of those happen when valuables or potential valuables are left out in view from the outside of the vehicles.
The News Guard:Where are these vehicle break-ins occurring, any specific locations, or all over the city?
Winn: There are no specific locations, it can happen anywhere, but generally they happen in places where there are a lot of cars parked in condensed area such as hotel/motel parking lots, parks and scenic sites and any area where the vehicle is left with no one watching it.
It also can occur through residential areas where the suspect can just walk down the street checking vehicles parked along the street or in driveways to see if they are unsecure and getting into those vehicles
The News Guard: What is being taken from the vehicles and how are they targeted?
Winn: Anything of value , but items include luggage and backpacks, computers, phones, money, clothing, sun glasses, paperwork, checkbooks, cameras and firearms.
The News Guard: In some cases, across the nation, we've seen potential victims confront the suspects. What's LCPD's advice about that?
Winn: Our advice is to call LCPD via 911 and allow the police to respond and confront the subject. The important thing to remember as the caller is that you don’t know if the suspect is armed with some type of weapon of if they have some type of mental health issues that could cause them to attack whoever is confronting them. A property crime is not worth getting hurt over and the use of force that a citizen can use during a property crime is somewhat limited.
The News Guard: Who are the suspects?
Winn: A lot of the suspects are drug users who sell or trade the stolen items in exchange for drugs.
The News Guard: Any arrests?
Winn: No recently that I can recall.
The News Guard: What's best advice to help residents and visitors from becoming a vehicle break-in victim?
Winn: Park in a well-lighted area, remove any valuables from your car when parking it and lock the car up. Never leave firearms in a vehicle unless they are secured in a strong storage box that can’t be opened or removed from the vehicle. It is also good to have your alarm on your car.
Surveillance systems on your home overlooking your driveway are also a good idea as they can alert you if someone is prowling around the area. Nothing can absolutely stop someone from breaking into your car, however the harder you make it for them to get in and by not having any valuables visible inside the car the suspect may just move on and pick an easier target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.