In the interest of public health and safety, in the face of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team announces the closure of Chinook Winds Casino, Hotel and Golf course operations effective 6pm Thursday, August 12, 2021, with a goal of reopening August 26, 2021.
“Despite the progress we have made to vaccinate our team, their families, and the community, increases in cases in the county and state have led us to make the difficult decision to close our operations until August 26, 2021. We will pay our team members through this two-week closure. We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back as soon as it’s safe to do so”, said General Manager Michael S. Fisher. We will continue to monitor developments and the advice of local, national and world health organizations.
For more information go to our Guest FAQ page at www.chinookwindscasino.com/closurefaq/.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.