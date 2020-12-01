Due to the recent increase of positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Chinook Winds Casino Executive team announced a tentative two-week closure of Chinook Winds Casino and Golf operations today.
This closure starts Tuesday, December 1 at 4 p.m. Chinook Winds Hotel will close at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 2 to allow guests to check out. All hotel reservations will be automatically canceled through this closure.
“The safety of our team members and guests are our top priority. Team members will be paid through the tentative two-week closure. We look forward to announcing our reopening,” said General Manager Michael Fisher.
Chinook Winds will be using this time to deep clean and sanitize the property. We will continue to monitor developments and the advice of local, national and world health organizations.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Enjoy 24-hour Las Vegas-style gaming, 18-hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of music’s most legendary stars, three full-service restaurants, secure childcare facility and arcade, and a 243-room ocean front hotel.
