After closing down the Chinook Winds Casino, hotel and golf course on Dec. 1 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team decided to extend the closure through the end of 2020 and now until mid January.
Chinook Winds staff announced this week the closure will now last until at least Jan. 15, despite Lincoln County moving out of the ‘Extreme Risk’ category for COVID-19.
“Chinook Winds has extended its closure while continuing to pay team members through January 15th,” CWCR staff said.
Chinook Winds staff said they will continue to monitor developments and the advice of local, national and world health organizations.
More information will be coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.