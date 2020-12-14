After closing down the Chinook Winds Casino, hotel and golf course on Dec. 1 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team decided to extend the closure through the end of 2020.
With an original goal of reopening December 18, Chinook Winds staff said "it is clear the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic requires Chinook Winds Casino Resort to remain closed through the end of the year."
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone and are proud to continue to pay our team members through the end of the year," said General Manager Michael S. Fisher. "We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back as soon as it’s safe to do so."
Chinook Winds staff said they will continue to monitor developments and the advice of local, national and world health organizations.
For more information go to the Guest FAQ page at www.chinookwindscasino.com/closurefaq/.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
