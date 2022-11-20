Lincoln City’s official holiday kickoff event is the annual Lincoln City Arts Festival and Tree Lighting Party, Nov. 25 and 26 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC).

The community is invited to attend and enjoy two days of free family fun during Thanksgiving Weekend.

This free public event will launch the Lincoln City holiday season with an ornament workshop, a visit from Santa, the Bakery Babe’s Bake Sale for homemade goodies, live music, Christmas carols, raffle prizes and a vendor sale of handmade goods. Live music by Rod Wilson on Friday, The Greg Ernst Trio on Friday and Saturday and Tigers of Youth on Saturday.

The event will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Admission and parking are free.

This annual event is a gift to the community from the Lincoln City Cultural Center, its staff and volunteers, along with generous sponsors from the local business community.

LCCC thanks Peggy Philpott for providing the 20-foot evergreen Christmas tree, as well as Lincoln City Towing for its transportation, and to Pacific Power for its installation, all by donation. See the tree in front of the Culture Center along Highway 101.

LCCC also thanks Joe Speers, who will be this year’s Santa Clause, Grub’s On for providing food and beverages at the festival café, James Lukinich of James L. Creations LLC for donating a 4-foot chainsaw carved bear, one of the raffle prizes, and to Kenny’s IGA for providing baked goods and cookies.

The 20-foot evergreen tree will be decorated by Chessman Gallery director Krista Eddy, with help from event manager Judy Hardy and volunteers. Weather permitting, the tree will be illuminated every evening through the month of December, on the northwest lawn of the LCCC. For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy at 541-994-9994.

Friday The Lighting

The doors to the Lincoln City Cultural Center, inside the historic Delake School building at NE Sixth St. and Highway 101, will open at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. All are welcome to shop the 30 vendor tables in the LCCC auditorium, the artwork in the Chessman Gallery, as well as the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery, open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From 2 to 5 p.m. kids of all ages are invited to Krista’s famous Make-and-Take Ornament Workshop. In this year’s creative, fun and free family art project, you can design and assemble your own Christmas ornament. All ages are welcome, but kids under the age of eight should be accompanied by an adult.

Enjoy music from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. by country musician Rod Wilson, followed by the Greg Ernst Trio as they play jazz numbers from 2 to 4 p.m. At 4 p.m. the Lincoln City Playhouse for youth will be putting on a performance.

At 5 p.m. cookies will be provided, while the talented Sweet Adelines offer their annual gift of Christmas carols. At this time, join us around the tree on the northwest lawn for the tree lighting countdown (if the weather is too stormy, the countdown and singing will take place indoors, in Margaret’s Meeting Room).

After the tree is illuminated and we all sing a carol together, Santa Claus will arrive at 5:15, making his way down the hall to the auditorium stage, where he will hear wishes and give away candy canes. He’ll stay until all the wishes are heard!

Saturday Santa Sale

The fun will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Among the attractions will be:

1) 30 booths featuring local and regional artists that include blown and stained glass, pottery, sculptures, oil painters, acrylic painters, metal arts, driftwood art, jewelry, photography and so much more!

2) Music from the Tigers of Youth from 10 a.m. to noon, Richard Paris from noon to 2 p.m. and the Greg Ernst Trio from 2-4 p.m.

3) Raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Win a number of prizes, including a 4-foot chainsaw carved bear donated by local carver James Lukinich of James L. Creations LLC. You do not need to be present to win.

4) Pay a visit to The Chessman Gallery, which will feature an exhibit titled “Zugh Life.” Local favorite artist, musician and local surf shop business owner, Bryan Nichols is teaming up with his sister Megan Brieno for this magical art exhibit. This colorful and bold collection of paintings will feature ocean and music related subject matter as well as a joy and love for the arts. Bryan and Megan have traditionally been producing paintings on small canvases and they try to keep them very affordable so that they will find their way into lots of homes.

5) Stop by the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery to see the new exhibit titled, “What’s Your 8?” Hosted by High Fiber Diet, a part of the Columbia Fiber Arts Guild, creates a new theme each year to encourage fiber artists to advance their art professionally and pursue opportunities to exhibit and learn about the exhibit process. Each artwork in this show represents a different “ate” or “8” word. When you view this collection of fiber art pieces you can challenge yourself to guess the word that each piece is based on and then check your guess by finding the word on the bottom edge of the canvas that each piece is mounted on.

Businesses, clubs and individuals from throughout the community donate their time and energy to make this community holiday celebration happen.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Highway 101. The Center is open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.