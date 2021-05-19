On Tuesday, May 18, members of the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) contacted and arrested Douglas Henderson Naylon, 32, of Lincoln City on charges stemming from a shots fired call that occurred on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
In the early morning hours of April 24, LCPD officers responded to a report of a male subject who fired shots from a handgun in the North Shell Gas Station parking lot after being refused service while attempting to purchase beer. Officers arrived in the area and began searching for the involved male subject, however he was not located.
Officers did recover evidence at the scene including photographs of the involved male from security cameras. Officers further obtained a detailed description of the subject, but his identity was not known at that time.
The investigation into the incident remained active and information regarding the description of the suspect was released on social media in hopes that someone could identify the suspect. Shortly after the release of the suspect’s description, officers began receiving tips from citizens regarding the identity of the suspect.
Those tips, along with additional information helped to identify the suspect as Naylon and helped develop the probable cause that allowed the investigating officer to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s place of residence.
On the morning of May 18, a team of LCPD officers contacted Naylon at his residence located in the NE 3600 block of Hwy 101 and took him into custody. The search warrant was subsequently served and evidence believed to be related to the incident was recovered, as well as a handgun.
Naylon was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on multiple charges including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Firearm,and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.
The LCPD would like to thank the citizens who contacted the police department with information regarding the suspect in this investigation. The partnership they have with their citizens greatly assisted them in solving crimes and making Lincoln City a safer place to live.
The investigation remains open and additional charges are possible. If you have any information involving this incident, LCPD case number LCP21000651, please contact Sr. Officer Torin Liden at 541-994-3636.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.