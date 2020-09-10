The City of Lincoln City released a Wildfire Status Update as of September 10, 2020.
The Lincoln County Call Center is open and can be reached at 541-265-0621. Evacuation updates and the latest interactive maps can be accessed at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/seasonal-hazards-wildfire
If you are displaced and looking for family members or want to share that you are safe visit the Red Cross Safe and Well Program at http://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/.
To receive emergency notifications sign up for Lincoln Alerts: http://member.everbridge.net/892807736721689/login or text LINC4ALERTS to 888-777 for general updates. Sign up with your address for targeted evacuation information. Facebook Updates: http://www.facebook.com/lcemergencymanagement/
For road conditions visit tripcheck.com
Current situation report as of 10 a.m. September 10, 2020
• All evacuations orders are still in effect for the Lincoln City, Otis, Rose Lodge area. No one is allowed back in these areas.
• The fires are still active in the Echo Mountain Complex. There is new fire growth north of the Panther Creek area. The fires are not 100 percent contained. Fire crews today are focused on creating more containment fire lines. Bulldozer crews are working in most areas today with the goal of completing containment lines tomorrow. Additionally, fire crews are working in the Kimberly Mountain area to protect critical communication towers and equipment.
• Today temperatures have lowered and humidity Is higher. The winds have subsided, but winds are still blowing and is forecasted to shift and blow from west to east over the next 12-24 hours.
• There is still have a thick layer of smoke in the area from the fires and we are also receiving smoke from fires in the Western Valleys
• Power is still out in Lincoln City and North County areas. Pacific Power is walking the ground and inspecting lines/equipment. Additionally, forest crews with chain saws and other equipment are clearing the area of timber and debris making safe for crews and proper restoration of power lines and systems.
Emergency Responders and Essential Personnel have been working around the clock to battle the fires, evacuate people to safe places and keep essential services up and running. Many of which have left their own homes and families to keep our community safe.
“Please understand that everyone is doing all they can to get factual information out to the public,“ City Officials said in a press release. “Please do not share rumors on social media or word of mouth as this further complicates the flow of communication. The links and information above are the most accurate sources of information and should be used.”
Also be aware of scams during this time of hardship. If you have experienced loss due to the fires visit https://www.fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance and/or contact your insurance company directly.
“Thank you to all emergency and essential personnel continually battling the fires happening all over Oregon and evacuating people to safety,“ City officials said. “Please come together and help one another during this challenging time.”
More updates to follow as information becomes available.
