The Lincoln City Council is considering two parking ordinances – “residential parking pass areas” and the criteria for creating “no parking zones.”
Public input prior to adoption is very important, city officials said.
The City Manager will hold a series of small gatherings to explain the proposed ordinances, answer questions and receive public input. These meetings are not City Council meetings but will be meetings with staff to explain the proposed ordinances, answer questions and receive input. This information will be given to the City Council during a regularly scheduled City Council meeting on a later date.
These meetings may be held electronically, in the neighborhoods or at the City offices. The preferable way to meet will be electronically (i.e. Zoom meeting). All COVID-19 restrictions – meeting size, face coverings, social distancing, etc. – will apply for in person meetings.
If you would like to participate in one of these meetings, please send an email to parking@lincolncity.org. Please include in the email your name, address and telephone number and your preference for meeting (electronically or in person).
For more information visit the City’s official Facebook page, www.lincolncity.org and Ron’s Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.