Newport citizens will be electing a mayor and three councilors in the general election on Nov. 8. All positions are at-large which means that the candidates can live in any area of the city, but once elected, represent all citizens, rather than those in a particular district or ward.
The three council positions are elected based on the three candidates receiving the highest number of votes. The mayoral position is voted on separately. The sitting councilors up for election in 2022 are Ryan Parker, CM Hall and Jan Kaplan.
Mayor Dean Sawyer’s seat is also up for election. Council terms are four years, and the mayoral term is two years.
The city charter provides that the mayor and councilors must be qualified electors under state law and reside within the city for at least one year immediately before election or appointment. No person may be a candidate at a single election for more than one city office, and neither the mayor nor any councilor may be employed by the city.
Candidate information packets are available on the city’s website. The packets contain important information that potential candidates will need, including the declaration of candidacy form, a candidate’s calendar, and links to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office for campaign finance information, along with other relevant information.
In Newport, candidates file by declaration rather than circulating a petition. The first day to submit a declaration of candidacy (SEL 101) is June 1 and the deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 30. The declaration of candidacy (SEL 101) must be submitted to the Erik Glover, Newport Assistant City Manager/City Recorder, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport.
The candidate information packets are available on the city’s website, www.newportoregon.gov. Hard copies of this packet may be obtained by calling the city recorder at 541-574-0613, or by email at e.glover@newportoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.