The City of Newport is very concerned about the potential trash left on the beach following this year’s Independence Day celebration. The beaches are one of the city’s major tourist attractions, and keeping them as clean as possible after the July 4thfestivities is a priority of the city.
The city, in cooperation with SOLVE, is organizing a post-Independence Day beach cleanup on Monday, July 5, 2017, from 10:00 A.M. –1:00P.M., at three different sites. Join the City of Newport at the Nye Beach Turnaround, Don and Ann Davis Park, or Yaquina Bay State Park,from 10:00A.M.–1:00P.M.!
This event is part of an effort to pick up litter after the holiday.
Help us protect marine life and maintain the beauty of our coast. Be prepared by dressing for any weather and wearing sturdy shoes.
You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket/bag, gloves, and water bottle to help reduce plastic waste. If you happen to forget, SOLVE will provide bags and gloves.
This beach cleanup is family-friendly, and volunteers of all ages will find the event fun and rewarding.
Please remember our ocean shores can be dangerous. Avoid logs in the water and marine mammals, and never turn your back on the ocean! Please keep dogs on a leash. If you find any hazardous material, please alert your Beach Captain.Hauling, disposal,and recycling services have been graciously donated by Thompson Sanitary Service.
Thanks also go to SOLVE, the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, and Newport Rental.
Register for the clean-up on the SOLVE website at https://www.solveoregon.org/,or register on-site at any of the three locations.
