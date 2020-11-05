On Thursday, November 5, at 7:40 a.m., a water mainline break was reported to the City of Lincoln City at the 3000 block of SW Anchor Ave.
City crews are on the scene and have turned off the water in that area. The water will be off for most of the day as the crew makes repairs.
Due to damage caused by the broken water main, SW Anchor Ave. will be closed between SW 32nd Street and SW Anchor Ct. for a few days. Crews will need to go in and make repairs to the road before it can be reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.