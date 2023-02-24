Schools
- The Lincoln County School District is closed due to adverse winter weather.
- Tillamook School District schools and district offices are closed. Day and evening activities are canceled.
- Tillamook Bay Community College closed
Oregon Cascades West COG: Two hours late. Toledo Office will be on a two-hour delay. All coastal meal site locations will be closed. Albany and Corvallis offices will be open and operating at normal business hours.
ODOT
Valley, North Coast Transportation
Roads may be icy as snow and slush froze overnight. Avoid travel until conditions improve.
If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions and have supplies to be ready for delays.
U.S. 101 remains closed north of Neskowin. OR 34 Alsea Highway is closed between milepost 9.5 and 34.
Crews are treating roads and responding to incidents. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 before you travel for the latest road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.