Closures / Delays

Schools
The Lincoln County School District is closed due to adverse winter weather.
Tillamook School District schools and district offices are closed. Day and evening activities are canceled.
Tillamook Bay Community College closed
City Offices
Due to inclement weather the following Newport City facilities are closed all day, on Thursday February 23. City Hall, City Offices, the Library, the Recreation Center/Aquatic Center, 60+ Center. For additional information regarding l closures of city facilities, please check the city website at www.newportoregon.gov
ODOT
Valley, North Coast Transportation
Check TripCheck.com before you go and be prepared for winter conditions and travel delays. Expect ice, snow, and downed trees in many areas. Where power is out, signals are four way stops. Interstate 5 is closed at the Oregon/Washington border. OR 34 Alsea Highway remains closed by downed trees between milepost 5, east of Waldport and milepost 28.
