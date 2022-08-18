A celebration of where we live in this latest Coast Moment from our friend Frank Covacevich.
Online Poll
Do you plan an end-of-summer getaway?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Most Viewed - Update / Fatal Crash: Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach
- Trending / Earthquakes: 3 small tremors off Oregon's Coast
- Trending / Not Once, But Twice! Local Taft graduate levels up by 2 degrees
- Police Blotter: Male, female on the side of the road hitting each other
- Photos / Enforcement: 14 citations, 7 warnings issued during traffic safety operation
- Vacation Rental Debate: LUBA Issues decision
- Oregon's Economy: Where did all the restaurant and hotel works go?
- SNAP for Children: Oregon to issue $46 million in additional food assistance
- Most Viewed / Top 12: Lincoln City selected among top summer destinations
- Bay Closure: Raw sewage spill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.