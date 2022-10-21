This Coast Moment, a view of Siletz Bay, comes from Frank Covacevich.
Rainstorms are forecasted for the Oregon Coast inland through the weekend and up to 8 inches of snow is expected for the Cascades.
Travelers are cautioned to watch for standing water along roadways in the lowlands and to be ready for winter driving conditions in Oregon's higher elevations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.