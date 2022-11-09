The News Guard is always looking for another edition to our Coast Moments and we found these scenes early Wednesday morning, November 9.

Coast Moment

Sunrise at Lincoln City, Wednesday morning, November 9.
Moon

The moon from the beach at Lincoln City.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you planning to spend more or less for gifts this Christmas season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.